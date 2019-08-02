Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results

Brucejack Generates $113 Million in Revenue, $41 Million in Operating Cash Flow, Reduces Debt by $45 Million and Re-affirms 2019 Guidance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") reports operating and financial results for the second quarter 2019, Pretivm's eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted earnings.



All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise noted. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, available on the Company's website and on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Second Quarter 2019 Operating Summary

Production of 90,761 ounces of gold, on track to achieve 2019 annual guidance.

Mill feed grade of 8.9 grams per tonne gold.

Gold recovery rate of 96.9%.

Ore milled 324,171 tonnes.

Daily average ore milled 3,562 tonnes per day.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Revenue of $113.2 million on 85,953 ounces of gold sold.

Total cost of sales of $83.4 million or $970 per ounce of gold sold 1 .

. Earnings from mine operations of $29.8 million.

Achieved an average realized cash margin 1 of $550 per ounce of gold sold, with a total cash cost of $702 per ounce of gold sold 1 .

of $550 per ounce of gold sold, with a total cash cost of $702 per ounce of gold sold . All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") 1 of $940 per ounce of gold sold, on track to achieve 2019 annual guidance.

of $940 per ounce of gold sold, on track to achieve 2019 annual guidance. Generated $41.2 million in cash from operating activities.

Net earnings of $10.4 million ($0.06 per share).

Adjusted earnings 1 of $17.0 million ($0.09 per share 1 ).

of $17.0 million ($0.09 per share ). Reduced debt by $44.7 million using cash generated from operations.

Remaining debt of $415.3 million on the $480 million loan facility.

"We delivered another profitable quarter with significant cash flow," said Joseph Ovsenek, President & CEO of Pretivm. "The robust economics of our Brucejack Mine allowed us to eliminate $65 million of debt in the first half of 2019, strengthening our balance sheet and advancing our debt repayment goals as we continue to target debt reduction of $140 million this year. We are successfully ramping up production and made additional progress since the first quarter of the year. We expect this positive trajectory to continue, to deliver higher grade and tonnes through the remainder of the year and to meet our guidance."

2019 Production and Financial Guidance

The Company remains on track to achieve its 2019 gold production guidance of 390,000 ounces to 420,000 ounces. The production ramp-up from 2,700 tonnes per day to 3,800 tonnes per day over the course of the year is advancing as planned. To achieve the ramp-up, the Company increased the underground development rate to 1,000 meters per month to improve access to a greater number of stopes. As the mine plan continues to progress through a lower grade area of the Valley of the Kings, all stopes above cut-off grade of approximately 5.0 grams per tonne gold are being mined as they become available for production. As a result, gold grade over the first half of the year was 8.8 grams per tonne, with the gold grade expected to average approximately 10.4 grams per tonne for 2019. As previously guided, both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher through the remainder of the year as the increased rate of underground development opens the mine and further improves access to reserves.

AISC in the first half of the year was $905 per ounce of gold sold, above the annual guidance range of $775 to $875 per ounce of gold sold. However, as production increases through the remainder of 2019 we expect AISC to be within full-year guidance. AISC guidance for the year includes approximately $30.0 million for sustaining capital, of which approximately $11.6 million was spent in the first half of the year. Approximately $15.0 million of the estimated sustaining capital is allocated for non-recurring expenditures.

Second Quarter 2019 Ramp-up Production Overview

The production rate ramp-up is advancing as planned; sequential comparison demonstrates the progress achieved from the first to second quarter of 2019.





Gold production totaled 90,761 ounces in the second quarter, representing a 14% increase compared to 79,180 ounces in the first quarter of 2019.





The mill feed grade average improved slightly to 8.9 grams per tonne gold for the quarter compared to 8.7 grams per tonne gold in the previous quarter. As development underground progressed through lower grade areas, all stopes that met the grade cut-off were processed. Both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher through the remainder of the year as the increased rate of underground development opens the mine and further improves access to reserves.





Underground development has successfully advanced towards the targeted rate of 1,000 meters per month, with 993 meters achieved for the month of June. Development is expected to continue at approximately 1,000 meters per month for the remainder of the year to ensure development remains ahead of production requirements to achieve a mining rate of 3,800 tonnes per day by year end.





A total of 324,171 tonnes of ore, equivalent to a throughput rate of 3,562 tonnes per day, was processed. This represents an increase of 10% from the previous quarter, when a total of 295,122 tonnes of ore, equivalent to a throughput rate of 3,279 tonnes per day, was processed.





The modifications and upgrades required to sustain processing at the increased production rate of 3,800 tonnes per day are progressing on schedule. The most significant upgrade was the shift from concentrate bagging to a bulk loading system. The bulk loading system is now installed in its permanent location and is operating as a fully integrated component of the concentrate process. Modifications to the flotation circuit which include upgraded pumps and piping and an additional cleaning cell for the flotation circuit will continue during regularly scheduled shutdowns as the final components are delivered.





Gold recoveries averaged 96.9% for the quarter, a slight improvement over 96.8% in the previous quarter.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Overview

The Company generated revenue of $113.2 million compared to revenue of $103.1 million in the first quarter 2019. Revenue includes a gain on trade receivables at fair value related to provisional pricing adjustments of $4.1 million (Q1 2019 - loss of $0.7 million).





Over the quarter the Company sold 85,953 ounces of gold at an average realized price 1 of $1,252 per ounce. In the previous quarter 81,434 ounces of gold were sold at an average realized price of $1,257 per ounce. The average realized price was reduced by treatment costs and refining charges related to concentrate gold sales.





of $1,252 per ounce. In the previous quarter 81,434 ounces of gold were sold at an average realized price of $1,257 per ounce. The average realized price was reduced by treatment costs and refining charges related to concentrate gold sales. Total cost of sales was $83.4 million or $970 per ounce of gold sold. For the previous quarter, total cost of sales was $74.0 million or $908 per ounce of gold sold. Total cost of sales was impacted by an increase in depreciation and depletion related to the updated Mineral Reserve in April 2019 and in production costs primarily due to additional development and drilling.





Production costs for the second quarter were $56.0 million or $173 per tonne of ore milled, compared to $53.0 million or $180 per tonne of ore milled in the previous quarter. Production costs include mining, processing, surface services and mine general and administrative costs.





Total cash cost was $702 per ounce of gold sold resulting in an average realized cash margin of $550 per ounce of gold sold. In the first quarter 2019, total cash cost was $686 per ounce of gold sold resulting in an average realized cash margin of $571 per ounce of gold sold.





AISC was $940 per ounce of gold sold and remains on track to meet our 2019 financial guidance of $775 to $875 per ounce of gold sold, as production is expected to be higher in the second half of the year. In the first quarter 2019, AISC was $868 per ounce of gold sold. The increase over the previous quarter is related to timing of sustaining capital expenditures, growth-oriented expenses and the increased rate of underground development associated with the production ramp-up to 3,800 tonnes per day.





Earnings from mine operations were $29.8 million compared to $29.2 million in the previous quarter.





Net earnings were $10.4 million compared to earnings of $4.2 million in the previous quarter. Adjusted earnings were $17.0 million compared to $16.5 million in the previous quarter.





Cash generated by operations was $41.2 million compared to $39.9 million in the previous quarter.





The Company repaid $44.7 million of the $480.0 million loan facility with cash generated from operations this quarter, for a total of $64.7 million this year ($415.3 million outstanding).

Lyle Morgenthaler, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Mine Engineer, Pretium Resources Inc. is the Qualified Person responsible for Brucejack Mine development, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating thereto.

Pretivm Expands Management Team

Pretivm has added to its leadership team with the appointment of Mr. John Hayes as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Hayes has over 30 years of experience in capital markets and the mining sector. Mr. Hayes has served as a mining analyst and Managing Director for BMO Capital Markets and prior to that worked as a professional geologist. Mr. Hayes graduated from Memorial University of Newfoundland with an Honours Bachelor of Science in Geology (1989) and a Master of Science in Geology (1997). He also holds an MBA from Dalhousie University (2003) and is a member (P. Geo.) of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and are available on our website at www.pretivm.com.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

Operating Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Ore mined (wet tonnes) t 337,044 248,506 645,431 516,845 Mining rate tpd 3,704 2,731 3,566 2,855 Ore milled (dry tonnes) t 324,171 236,990 619,293 498,433 Head grade g/t Au 8.9 14.9 8.8 11.9 Recovery % 96.9 97.7 96.9 97.4 Mill throughput tpd 3,562 2,604 3,422 2,754 Gold ounces produced oz 90,761 111,340 169,941 187,029 Silver ounces produced oz 135,797 118,205 244,031 212,935 Gold ounces sold oz 85,953 115,309 167,387 183,960 Silver ounces sold oz 104,442 118,366 201,416 202,600 The following abbreviations were used above: t (tonnes), tpd (tonnes per day), g/t (grams per tonne), Au (gold) and oz (ounces).

Financial Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands of USD, except for per ounce data 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 113,202 146,478 216,321 235,900 Earnings from mine operations $ 29,789 60,070 58,941 76,904 Net earnings for the period $ 10,443 31,097 14,609 23,039 Per share - basic $/share 0.06 0.17 0.08 0.13 Per share - diluted $/share 0.06 0.17 0.08 0.13 Adjusted earnings(1) $ 17,013 47,048 33,540 52,845 Per share - basic(1) $/share 0.09 0.26 0.18 0.29 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 34,281 142,495 34,281 142,495 Cash generated from operating activities 41,183 77,276 81,127 101,995 Total assets $ 1,609,644 1,731,950 1,609,644 1,731,950 Long-term debt(2) $ 411,595 292,330 411,595 292,330 Production costs (milled) $/t 173 215 176 213 Total cash costs(1) $/oz 702 548 694 657 All-in sustaining costs(1) $/oz 940 648 905 783 Average realized price(1) $/oz 1,252 1,278 1,255 1,276 Average realized cash margin(1) $/oz 550 730 561 619 (1) Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section at the end of this news release.

(2) Long-term debt does not include the current portions of the Company's loan facility and offtake obligation in the amount of $75,609 as at June 30, 2019. For the comparable period in 2018, long-term debt does not include the current portions of the Company's then-outstanding credit facility and offtake obligation in the amount of $399,719.

