Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 1 August 2019 acquired 3 575 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at a price of NOK 229.7941 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 29,874,551 B-shares in the Company.



The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.

Oslo, 2 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act