Wirecard and Sisal Group - Through SisalPay - Enter Strategic Cooperation to Drive Digital Payments in Italy

With more than 15 million customers and 200 million transactions per year, SisalPay is Sisal Group's payment services brand

Wirecard and Sisal Group signed agreement to collaborate in the field of contactless payment solutions for the brand SisalPay

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and Sisal Group, through its brand SisalPay, have signed an agreement to partner in the field of digital payments.

With more than 200 million transactions per year, 40,000 points of sale and 15 million customers, SisalPay already offers one of the most successful payment services in Italy and is regulated by the Italian central bank, Banca d'Italia. Users can access more than 500 individual services, including utility bills payments, tax payments, mobile phone top-ups, and subscriptions to digital TV services. The target of the new cooperation between Wirecard and the Sisal Group is to make contactless payments as simple and user friendly as possible.

"With the aim of guiding people towards new innovative consumption experiences, concretely contributing to the digital evolution of the country towards a cashless society, we constantly invest in people, skills and technology. SisalPay's growth strategy is based on innovation and cutting-edge technologies. In this regard, with Wirecard we have found the ideal partner who shares our vision of an innovative payment universe and helps us to further digitize Italian society where 50% of payments are already contactless," said Francesco Maldari, Head of Payment Services Business Unit at Sisal Group.

"With the help of Wirecard, SisalPay can unlock the potential of digitization and offer customers new integrated solutions to offer consumer maximum flexibility. We are delighted to contribute our global expertise in digital payments to SisalPay's business strategy and expect a further expansion of the strategic partnership," added Julian Weste, Vice President Sales Financial Institutions and FinTech Europe at Wirecard.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About SisalPay:

SisalPay is the brand that has been simplifying the lives of Italians for over 10 years, improving and making everyday payments safer. SisalPay's offer is exclusively dedicated to payments, and available within a widespread network of retailers, online and on smartphone. SisalPay represents today an added value for any consumers, who can now pay utilities and taxation, top-up their mobile phones and pre-paid credit cards in a safe and comfortably way. With over 15 million customers, more than 40,000 points of sale, about 200 million of transactions per year, 500 payment services, and partnerships with more than 100 companies, SisalPay generates value and improves the level of service to citizens. This is confirmed by the fact that SisalPay is today the favorite channel for payments to the Public Administration, through the PagoPA system.

Wirecard contact:

Iris Stoeckl

Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424

Email: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY

SisalPay contact:

Sisal Group S.p.A

Tel.: +39-02-8868971

Email: sisalcomunicazione@sisal.it