Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding announced rate of return on investments

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby inform that, according to the information published on the website of the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - the Council) on 1 August 2019, to the Company established regulated activities rate of return on investment for the year 2020 equals to 2,93 percent. Company's next year's regulated activities income level and regulatory asset base will be coordinated with the Council in September.













Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594