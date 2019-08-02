The global concrete surface treatment chemicals market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005094/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global concrete surface treatment chemicals market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for concrete curing compounds. At present, concrete curing compounds are preferred in concrete structures because of their properties such as water retention, high reflectance, short drying period, long-term setting, and presence of non-volatile matter. These compounds are used to construct bridges, concrete pavements, runways, dams, and canal linings. For example, moisture curing adhesives are a type of concrete curing compounds. They are chemical compounds that are used to absorb moisture in concrete. These adhesives accounted for the largest share in the global concrete curing compounds market in 2018. Therefore, the rising demand for moisture curing adhesives will drive the demand for concrete curing compounds, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the growing preference for water-based mold release agents as concrete surface treatment chemical will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global concrete surface treatment chemicals market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market: Growing Preference for Water-Based Mold Release Agents as Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical
Water-based mold release agents play a vital role in applications related to die casting, concrete, and rubber. They are used in concrete because of their low cost, high efficiency, and low environmental impact. Moreover, concrete-mixing equipment manufacturers have fewer mandates on the use of solvent-based mold release agents. Thus, builders and contractors in the construction industry prefer water-based mold release agents. Some large-scale concrete manufacturers prefer mold release agents that are prepared using a combination of water and solvent in the ratio 80:20. This combination will help reduce the use of solvent-based mold release agents in concrete at construction sites. Thus, the adoption of water-based mold release agents is expected to increase during the forecast period.
"Apart from the growing preference for water-based mold release agents, the increased demand for waterproof sealants from the construction industry is one other factor that is expected to boost market growth. Building faces and concrete slabs expand and contract due to the varying climatic conditions. Waterproof tapes are used to cover expansion gaps and prevent water leakage. With the increasing construction of buildings, bridges, and structures, the demand for waterproof tapes will rise, thereby driving the global market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market by application (non-residential and residential) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increased construction activities in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005094/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com