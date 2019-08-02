The global concrete surface treatment chemicals market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005094/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global concrete surface treatment chemicals market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for concrete curing compounds. At present, concrete curing compounds are preferred in concrete structures because of their properties such as water retention, high reflectance, short drying period, long-term setting, and presence of non-volatile matter. These compounds are used to construct bridges, concrete pavements, runways, dams, and canal linings. For example, moisture curing adhesives are a type of concrete curing compounds. They are chemical compounds that are used to absorb moisture in concrete. These adhesives accounted for the largest share in the global concrete curing compounds market in 2018. Therefore, the rising demand for moisture curing adhesives will drive the demand for concrete curing compounds, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing preference for water-based mold release agents as concrete surface treatment chemical will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global concrete surface treatment chemicals market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market: Growing Preference for Water-Based Mold Release Agents as Concrete Surface Treatment Chemical

Water-based mold release agents play a vital role in applications related to die casting, concrete, and rubber. They are used in concrete because of their low cost, high efficiency, and low environmental impact. Moreover, concrete-mixing equipment manufacturers have fewer mandates on the use of solvent-based mold release agents. Thus, builders and contractors in the construction industry prefer water-based mold release agents. Some large-scale concrete manufacturers prefer mold release agents that are prepared using a combination of water and solvent in the ratio 80:20. This combination will help reduce the use of solvent-based mold release agents in concrete at construction sites. Thus, the adoption of water-based mold release agents is expected to increase during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing preference for water-based mold release agents, the increased demand for waterproof sealants from the construction industry is one other factor that is expected to boost market growth. Building faces and concrete slabs expand and contract due to the varying climatic conditions. Waterproof tapes are used to cover expansion gaps and prevent water leakage. With the increasing construction of buildings, bridges, and structures, the demand for waterproof tapes will rise, thereby driving the global market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market by application (non-residential and residential) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increased construction activities in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005094/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com