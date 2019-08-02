The crypto prime broker TROY announces a multimillion-dollar strategic investment from BlockVC, NGC Ventures

Troy - Redefine Trading, Beyond Exchange

BEIJING / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / The crypto prime broker Troy announced a multimillion-dollar strategic investment from BlockVC and NGC Ventures. Troy Trade (troytrade.com), derived from Troy Network, is a global prime broker specialized in crypto asset trading. We provide crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary trading products.

"The crypto asset market is at the edge of a Paradigm Shift. Institutional players from traditional markets have entered the race and have been consistently pursuing market dominance. Meanwhile, the 'primitive' infrastructure and services are facing significant challenges." said Kevin Hsu, Founding Partner of BlockVC. "Troy offers a full stack of customized prime broker solutions including global liquidity, margin financing, asset management and data analytics. The team has leveraged their expertise to achieve astonishing growth. Troy will play an essential role as the revolutionary infrastructure in this Paradigm Shift."

"The absence of prime broker has limited the potential for crypto asset market. Troy's team always exploits intellectual capital from financial backgrounds and keeps outperforming in crypto market. I believe Troy will soon become the best prime broker in this industry." Said Tony Gu, the Partner of NGC Ventures. "As a leading investment firm, NGC Ventures keeps implementing a strategic layout of crypto landscape across exchanges, banking, data services, derivatives, media and public blockchain projects. NGC Ventures will provide Troy with ecological support and industrial synergy to deliver better experiences."

Troy's leadership were experts from Credit Suisse, CITIC Group, Huobi, OKEX, MIT. They have always been standing at the forefront of the crypto market and dynamically taking advantage of the changing market conditions. The gene of pursuing excellence empowers the creation of this killer technology platform.

Till now, Troy has integrated 30+ global leading crypto exchanges and 500+ cryptocurrencies. Troy's AUM has soared to 25,000 BTC and has achieved $100 million daily trading volume. The enthusiasm of its seed institutional users will enable Troy to become a powerful player in the prime broker business and a leader in the crypto industry. Troy will continue to coordinate and facilitate extensive and complex trading needs by developing innovative services including master-level trading platform, data analytics and quantitative solutions.

