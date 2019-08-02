ACACIA MINING PLC - Dealing in Securities by a Director
PR Newswire
London, August 2
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
("AECI" or "the Company"')
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sale under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2019:
|Name:
|Mark Kathan
|Position and company:
|Chief Financial Officer, AECI
|Date of transaction:
|1 August 2019
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
|Number of securities:
|12 969
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Price per security:
|9 288,35 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R1 204 606,11
|Highest price
|9 340,00 cents
|Lowest price
|9 220,00 cents
|Extent of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
2 August 2019
Sponsor:
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)