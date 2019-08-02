sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,442 Euro		-0,088
-3,48 %
WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 Ticker-Symbol: 33A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ACACIA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACACIA MINING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,474
2,516
10:34
2,46
2,532
10:34
02.08.2019 | 10:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - Dealing in Securities by a Director

ACACIA MINING PLC - Dealing in Securities by a Director

PR Newswire

London, August 2

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Company"')

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sale under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2019:

Name:Mark Kathan
Position and company:Chief Financial Officer, AECI
Date of transaction:1 August 2019
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP
Number of securities:12 969
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Price per security:9 288,35 cents
Total value of transaction:R1 204 606,11
Highest price9 340,00 cents
Lowest price9 220,00 cents
Extent of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

2 August 2019

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta