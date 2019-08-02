ACACIA MINING PLC - Dealing in Securities by a Director

AECI LIMITED

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sale under the AECI Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2019:

Name: Mark Kathan Position and company: Chief Financial Officer, AECI Date of transaction: 1 August 2019 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares to settle the tax obligations arising from the LTIP Number of securities: 12 969 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Price per security: 9 288,35 cents Total value of transaction: R1 204 606,11 Highest price 9 340,00 cents Lowest price 9 220,00 cents Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

2 August 2019

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)