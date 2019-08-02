A combination of carbon pricing and a renewable portfolio standard for electricity companies in India will be more effective than either measure in isolation to help the nation meet its climate change targets, according to a study by MIT researchers.From pv magazine India. Combining an economy-wide carbon price with a renewable portfolio standard requirement on Indian electricity utilities could set a price per ton of CO2 emitted at a politically acceptable $6.17, according to a study by MIT's Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change. That figure compares to a price of $23.38/t ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...