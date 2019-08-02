Leidos Holdings & IDEX Set to Join S&P 500; Grubhub & Foot Locker to Join S&P MidCap 400; National Beverage to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:S&P MidCap 400 constituents Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) and IDEX Corp. (NYSE:IEX) will replace Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) respectively in the S&P 500, and Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Foot Locker will replace Leidos Holdings and IDEX in the S&P MidCap 400. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, August 9. S&P 500 & 100 constituent Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) is acquiring Anadarko Petroleum in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals. Foot Locker is more representative of the mid-cap market space, while IDEX and Leidos are more representative of the large-cap market space.National Beverage Corp. (NASD:FIZZ) will replace Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, August 7. Elliott Management Corp. is acquiring Barnes & Noble in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.Leidos Holdings provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. Headquartered in Reston, VA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.IDEX operates as an applied solutions company. Headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Industrial Machinery Sub-Industry index.Grubhub provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Sub-Industry index.Foot Locker operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Apparel Retail Sub-Industry index.National Beverage develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Soft Drinks Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices