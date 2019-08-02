The global telecom tower market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 17% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global telecom tower market size is the growing investment in Long Term Evolution (LTE)- Advanced. The demand for LTE-A network connectivity is growing due to the rise in the availability of affordable smartphones, need for high-speed Internet connectivity, growing investments in smart city projects, and the increasing demand for IoT devices. Thus, network operators are increasingly investing in the implementation of LTE-A infrastructure, which will increase the number of LTE and LTE-A base station. These stations are connected to telecom towers to provide radio access network services to end-users. Thus, the rising demand for LTE-A will fuel the telecom tower market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of green towers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global telecom tower market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Telecom Tower Market: Growing Adoption of Green Towers

Green towers are gaining immense popularity owing to their advantages such as reduced OPEX and low carbon emission. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources to reduce carbon emission is driving investment in green towers, which are operated using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or fuel cells. Thus, the adoption of green towers is increasing at a significant rate, which is expected to fuel the growth of the telecom tower market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing adoption of green towers, other factors such as the rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and growing investment in the development and commercialization of 5G will have a significant impact on the growth of the telecom tower market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global telecom tower Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global telecom tower market worth by business segment (operator-led tower companies, MNO captive sites, independent tower companies, and joint venture infrastructure companies) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the telecom tower market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The telecom tower market analysis report identifies factors such as the high penetration of smartphones, and the increasing number of connected devices to account for the market dominance of APAC during the forecast period.

