Nasdaq Vilnius decided on August 2, 2019 to admit shares of NEO Finance, AB to trading on First North market operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of NEO Finance, AB shares is August 5, 2019. Additional information: Issuer's full name NEO Finance, AB Orderbook short name NEOFI ISIN code LT0000132953 Nominal value of one security 0.44 EUR Number of listed securities 3 670 507 Orderbook ID 176773 ICB classification 8700 Financial Services Market First North Vilnius Information document of NEO Finance as well as annual reports for 2018 and 2017 (in Lthuanian language) years are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733392