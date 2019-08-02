Augmentum Fintech Plc - Augmentum Fintech plc invests £5 million in Habito

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

2 August 2019

Augmentum Fintech plc

Augmentum Fintech plc announces £5m investment in Habito

The Board of Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, is pleased to announce the Company has made an investment of £5 million in Habito (http://www.habito.com/), the UK's only on-line mortgage broking and lending platform.

About the Company

Augmentum Fintech plc is one of Europe's leading venture capital investors focusing exclusively on the fintech sector. Augmentum Fintech invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the banking, insurance, asset management and wider financial services sectors. Augmentum Fintech is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines.

About Habito

Habito is transforming the United Kingdom's £1.3 trillion mortgage market by taking the stress, arduous paperwork, hidden costs and confusing process out of financing a home. Since launching in April 2016, Habito has helped over 200,000 people better understand their mortgage needs and completed £2.4 billion in mortgage submissions. The award-winning service enjoys a 5* rating on Trustpilot from more than 3,000 reviews.

