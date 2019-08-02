SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 110/19

On December 22nd, 2018, the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a footwear product standard QB/T 5301-2018. The new standard was effective on Apr 1st, 2019.

This standard is applicable to general wearing footwear products for primary and secondary students when they wear in school. It specifies various aspects of school shoes of primary and secondary students - terms and definitions, requirements, test methods, inspection rules and marks, packaging, transportation, storage, etc. The main technical requirements are shown in Table 1.

Table 1 Highlights of the Requirements of QB/T 5301-2018

No. Item Requirement 1. Appearance quality Comply with QB/T 5301-2018 Table 1 2. Antibacterial performance requirements School shoes with antimicrobial properties should comply with the requirements of QB/T 2881. 3. Flexing resistance of whole shoe New cracks do not appear in more than 3 positions. Each crack should be =5.0mm in length; No crazing or crack grain on upper; The length of bonding failure on sidewall, upper-sole or outsole =5.0mm; No coating damage on sole; No crack on welt; No air (liquid) leakage if assembled with air (liquid) cushion.

4. Abrasion resistance of outsole Length of abrasion =14.0mm; Should not appear poor vulcanization or worn out on the outer bottom

5. Adhesion between upper and sole =20N/cm

6. Hardness of outsole Foam material: 45~65 shore C

Others: 45~65 shore A

7. Color fastness to rubbing of lining and insole

=Grade 3

8. Slip resistance

Wet dynamic friction coefficient =0.40



Details of the Technical Content

For more information, please refer to the standard QB/T 5301-2018 or contact SGS directly.

