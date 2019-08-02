Siberian Storm blows in a £1.3 million windfall for one lucky NetBet player!

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackpots are fun, but MegaJackpots can change your life - as one of our players discovered last month. And it sounds like there are even more winners out there!



With so much negative press surrounding online casinos and gambling in general, it's nice to be able to share a bit of good news for a change. On 9th June, a NetBet Casino player won a staggering £1,300,889.76 on one of our slots, Siberian Storm. We take our players' privacy very seriously here, so we cannot reveal more than the fact that their initials are D.D.

This was made possible by the fact that Siberian Storm has, among other great features, a progressive jackpot known as MegaJackpots. This makes these games something of a cross between a slot game and a lottery, as a portion of every real-money bet made on the game is added to the prize pool. Like a lottery, the longer the prize goes unclaimed, the larger the main jackpot grows. The jackpot can be won across seven different games, three of which you can play on NetBet - Siberian Storm, Star Lanterns and Cleopatra. Evidently, it had been quite a while since someone last won! Once the jackpot is won, the jackpot resets (in this case, to a sum of £500,000).

Made by IGT, the MegaJackpots series of games has proved to be incredibly popular amongst online casino gamers for many years. The fact that someone won the jackpot on NetBet is absolutely worth celebrating; but it could also be the start of something bigger, for it is sometimes the case that we see a run of wins on these machines. In fact, we may be in the middle of one right now.

Back in 2015, there was a run of five MegaJackpots wins in consecutive weeks. Due to the nature of the industry and the importance of privacy, it is not often known what site or even which game the jackpots were won on, but they range in amount from £511,000 to £1.37 million. Our winner appears to have set off a new chain of wins, as there have been two additional £1 million plus wins on IGT Megajackpots games.