Prodly, which provides reference data management (RDM) solutions for Salesforce users and system integration partners, announced today that in less than two years, it has powered more than 100 big brand customers-including Informatica, Nutanix, Johnson Johnson, Finastra, Splunk, Tableau, and Verizon-to simplify and automate the arduous process of implementing and maintaining Salesforce applications. The company calls this new category "AppOps," which enables building, testing, release management and analysis of reference data that is scalable, reliable and repeatable. Prodly raised $3.5 million from Shasta Ventures, with participation from Norwest, to fuel product development and accelerate adoption of its platform.

"We are helping to lower the bar on what it takes to deploy and maintain low-code applications on the Salesforce platform," said Max Rudman, Prodly's co-founder and CEO. "By speeding up and simplifying the implementation and maintenance of these enterprise applications, customers can be more agile, respond to business changes faster, and see quicker ROI. That's a game-changer."

Empowering Business Users to Drive Digital Transformation

Salesforce has actively acquired and developed a suite of low-code enterprise business applications that enable Salesforce customers to bring about digital transformation more quickly. More than 200,000 Salesforce customers around the world are embracing this low-code application model, but implementing and maintaining these apps remains a challenge. Before Prodly, there were no tools to manage low-code, declarative, reference data-driven applications such as Salesforce CPQ, Salesforce Billing, Salesforce Field Service Lightning, and Salesforce B2B Commerce, as well as applications developed by Salesforce ISV partners. Updating application reference data is a high-frequency, but time-consuming and low-value operation that can take days when done manually. Prodly automates this process, reducing update time from days to minutes, removing the burden on IT, and empowering non-technical users throughout an organization to drive digital transformation.

Prodly's product roadmap addresses all phases of the reference data management lifecycle. The company plans to expand to other cloud app platforms like SAP, ServiceNow, and Workday, as well.

Repeat Entrepreneur Knows Customer Pain Points First Hand

Prodly co-Founder and CEO Max Rudman was formerly the Founder of SteelBrick, which was acquired by Salesforce for $360 million in 2015. He founded SteelBrick to make CPQ more accessible to Salesforce customers and went on to run the CPQ product at Salesforce. The idea for Prodly emerged out of a pain point experienced by the SteelBrick professional services team in deploying configurations from test environments to production during CPQ implementation projects. There were no tools for automating the deployment of reference data between environments, which led to configuration errors and missed deadlines. It also led to employee retention problems because the work was so time-consuming, boring, and repetitive. With Prodly, Rudman and co-Founder-Daniel Rudman (CTO), an experienced Salesforce architect and developer-set out to build a platform for data reference management. With decades of Salesforce experience and start up success, the team possesses a unique combination of domain expertise and product capability.

"The market that Prodly is going after is massive. Every app deployment needs a product like this one that helps them to easily manage relational configuration data," saidNitin Chopra, partner at Shasta. "The Prodly founders have felt the pain of implementing and managing low-code applications and have executed to build an amazing product for that. With Salesforce valued at $12-13 billion, and on its way to $20-$40 billion in five years, Prodly has a really bright future."

