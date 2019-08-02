The global esoteric testing market is expected to grow by USD 14.53 billion by 2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The lack of highly skilled professionals poses as one of the major challenges that will significantly restrict the market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005119/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global esoteric testing market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio researchers, however, project the rising number of laboratories providing advanced services as a key factor that will drive market growth. With the growing focus on conducting applied research to develop enhanced testing methods, the number of laboratories providing an advanced series of tests is increasing. Such laboratories offer advanced diagnostic services such as esoteric tests and are gaining popularity in areas of onco-hematology, personalized preventive medicine, molecular pathology, reproductive medicine, and genetics. In addition, these services require highly specialized health laboratories to monitor various threats including genetic disorders, radiological contaminants, and dengue fever. Hence, the need for laboratories to conduct tests is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

View market snapshot before purchasing

This market research report on the global esoteric testing market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies as one of the key emerging trends in the global esoteric testing market:

Global esoteric testing market: Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

Emerging economies such as Japan, India, and China are focusing on improving their healthcare infrastructure. They seek to achieve this by increasing the number of screening facilities, providing adequate number of hospital beds and surgeons and adopting telehealth platforms. This is leading to the emergence of more clinical laboratories and healthcare centers to perform various tests such as esoteric tests in various medical fields including toxicology, oncology, microbiology, genetics, endocrinology, immunology, molecular diagnostics, and serology. This is also leading to an increased number of trained personnel that possess skills to perform esoteric tests. Thus, such advances and initiatives are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the technological advances in molecular diagnostics, and the advances in genomics and proteomics are some other major aspects that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Request a Free sample report

Global esoteric testing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global esoteric testing market by end-user (hospital laboratories, clinical research laboratories and medical institutes, and reference laboratories) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

The hospital laboratories segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. However, the clinical research laboratories and medical institutes segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The North American region led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 35% of the market share. However, the market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2019-2023.

For more information: Speak to Analyst

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005119/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com