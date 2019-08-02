Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest risk assessment solution for an oil and gas company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify critical risks impacting their business operations and devise effective risk mitigation strategies. Also, this article explains in detail the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance their business efficiency and realize savings of over 37%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005013/en/

The Canadian oil and gas industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. However, fluctuating oil prices and market volatility pose several operational and financial risks for companies operating in the oil and gas industry. Owing to these rising risks, oil and gas companies are under the pressure to identify and address potential risks to minimize their negative impacts on the company. As a result, companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering oil and gas industry risk assessment solution.

Our experts can help you devise an efficient risk mitigation strategy to deal with unexpected risks and stay ahead of your competitors. Request a free proposal today.

The business challenge: The client is a Canadian oil and gas company. Certain factors such as volatile raw material prices, operational inefficiencies, and inappropriate capital management posed major risks for the company. This eventually impacted the company's production process and overall business growth. The client, therefore, realized the need to identify factors causing risk and devise risk mitigation strategies. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research.

Our risk assessment solutions can help you keep track of all the market risks and make well-informed business decisions. Contact us today.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering oil and gas industry risk assessment solution, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify factors impeding the market growth. Also, the client was able to identify and categorize risks based on their severity and devise value risk mitigation strategies to tackle them. Furthermore, with Infiniti's risk assessment solution, they were able to enhance their operational efficiency and realize savings of over 37%.

Infiniti's risk assessment solution helped the client to:

Efficiently implement a risk management strategy

Keep tabs on target market segments and forecast demand-supply shifts

Wondering how your business can benefit from our risk assessment solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's risk assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding all operational and financial risks in the Canadian oil and gas industry

Evaluating potential threats impacting the company's daily operations

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005013/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us