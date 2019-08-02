Queros Capital Partners Plc - Secondary Listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange

2 August 2019

Secondary Listing Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Queros Capital Partners Plc (NEX: QCP), a company focused on social housing portfolios and asset backed lending is pleased to announce that in response to investor demand from Europe, Renell Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, a German securities brokerage and market maker, has successfully applied for a secondary listing of its total issued 4,956,303 Sterling Denominated Unsecured 8% Bonds Due 2025 ("Bonds") for trading on the Quotation Board Segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Secondary Listing").

The Bonds are expected to commence trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 9:00am on 20 August 2019.

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer of Queros said: "The Secondary Listing, is to provide a broader offering to all investors with a view to cater for Brexit".

Following the Secondary Listing, the entire issued Bonds will remain admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market under the symbol QCP.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Queros Capital Partners Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.



The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

