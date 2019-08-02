The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005126/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of surgeries that require IONM. IONM is widely used in high risk surgeries such as spinal, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular surgeries, which are commonly associated with neurological complications. IONM allows the early identification of electrophysiological changes, which helps surgeons perform surgical interventions that are essential to prevent permanent injuries or damage to the nerves. Furthermore, continuous advances in technology and the growth of the geriatric population in the US are some other factors that are increasing the number of spinal, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular surgeries, which in turn is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising adoption of remote IONM will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US: Rising Adoption of Remote IONM

The emergence of remote IONM is likely to have a positive impact on the market due to the rising need for continuous neuromonitoring during complicated surgeries. The popularity of remote IONM services is growing significantly as they increase IONM access to surgeons and patients. Remote IONM is an advanced technique that facilitates the access of patients to hospitals as surgeons can remotely monitor the post-operative health of patients. It is a clinically effective, efficient, cost-effective, and time-saving technique that provides IONM access to patients living in areas that do not have surgical centers or hospitals. Moreover, the shortage of certified neurophysiologists will increase the adoption of remote monitoring in the US. Thus, the rising adoption of remote IONM is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising adoption of remote IONM, the rising adoption of IONM due to increasing awareness, technological advances in IONM, and the emergence of portable IONM are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US by application (orthopedic surgeries and neurosurgeries; cardiovascular surgeries, ENT surgeries, and other surgeries), by source (outsourced IONM and insourced IONM), by methodology (EP monitoring, EEG, and EMG, and by end-user (hospitals, ASCs and other end-users).

The orthopedic surgeries and neurosurgeries led the market in 2018, followed by cardiovascular surgeries, ENT surgeries, and other surgeries respectively. During the forecast period, the orthopedic surgeries and neurosurgeries segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190802005126/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com