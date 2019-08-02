Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notice of AGM 02-Aug-2019 / 12:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") announces that in accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]: · The Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 30 March 2019 · Circular to members regarding the Annual General Meeting 2019 · Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting · Indicative Voting Form for the Annual General Meeting Copies of the above documents were posted to shareholders on 2 August 2019. In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 (2)(b) additional information is set out in the appendix to this announcement. This information has been extracted from the audited Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ended 30 March 2019, which is available on the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. website at www.fullers.co.uk [2]. The Final Results announcement issued on 25 July 2019 included a set of condensed financial statements and a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company and the Group. For further information, please contact: Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 Date: 2 August 2019 Appendix: Directors' responsibility statement The Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ended 31 March 2018 contains the following statements regarding responsibility for the financial statements and business review therein. The Directors confirm, to the best of their knowledge: · that the financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group and Company taken as a whole; and · that the Annual Report, including the Strategic Report, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group and Company taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face. On behalf of the Board Michael Turner, Chairman Simon Emeny, Chief Executive ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: NOA TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15573 EQS News ID: 851243 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=851243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=946a305f4361340eed87bc83cae9e15e&application_id=851243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

