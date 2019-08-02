With 46.9 MW of newly installed capacity, Italy registered its best month in two years despite having no large plants come online. Renewable energy association ANIE Rinnovabili says this year the country may record stronger growth due to renewed business investment incentives and new provisions regulating solar.Italy deployed 46.9 MW of solar capacity in May, according to provisional numbers released by Italian renewable energy association Anie Rinnovabili and based on data provided by grid operator Terna. The result marks the best return in two years which have seen an average monthly growth ...

