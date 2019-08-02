Antonio Delgado Rigal, chief executive of energy forecasting service Aleasoft, says the lowest final price of €0.0147/kWh announced by the Portuguese government from its recent solar auction does not reflect the real costs of PV and is no indicator of the future price of power in the electric market. More details of the auction are emerging and Iberdrola and Akuo appear big winners.On Tuesday the Portuguese government announced an astonishing low bid of €0.0147/kWh for solar electricity had secured generation capacity in the country's first solar auction, with €0.020/kWh the average bid received ...

