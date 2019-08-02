The global full-body scanner market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global full-body scanner market size is rise in security concerns in transportation hubs and industrial facilities. Global transportation hubs and industrial facilities such as nuclear stations, chemical and petrochemical plants, pulp and paper mills, mines, pharmaceutical plants, and oil refineries are susceptible targets of anti-peace activists. The attacks on these locations can lead to mass casualties and inflict substantial damage to the economy. Thus, governments are increasingly focusing on strengthening national security, which is driving the demand for full-body scanners.

As per Technavio, the integration of AI tools in scanning technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global full-body scanner market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Full-Body Scanner Market: Integration of AI Tools in Scanning Technologies

Numerous research programs are underway that seek to develop AI capabilities for explosive detection equipment and full-body scanners. Several vendors are incorporating AI-enabled features into their product offerings. The integration of AI into full-body scanners will enable significant augmentation in inspection precision, thus enhancing the overall efficiency. Thus, the evolving implementation of AI in scanning technologies will be a key trend in the full-body-scanner market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of AI tools in scanning technologies, other factors such as the emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology, and the advent of wearable explosive detection equipment will have a significant impact on the growth of the full-body scanner market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Full-Body Scanner Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global full-body scanner market worth by product (ground-mounted scanner, and vehicle-mounted scanner) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the full-body scanner market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the full-body scanner market share in North America can be attributed to the increasing focus on strengthening national security and improving public services.

