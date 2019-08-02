sprite-preloader
02.08.2019 | 15:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Acquires Crestview Estates Manufactured Housing Community

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities; today announced the acquisition of Crestview Estates manufactured housing community.

The 113-pad property is located in the Ashville , NC MSA. This is the company's third acquisition during 2019 and tenth overall acquisition of manufactured housing communities. Manufactured Housing Properties is actively seeking to expand its portfolio of manufactured housing communities.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

Contact:

Adam A. Martin
Chief Investment Officer
(980) 273-1702 ext. 239

SOURCE: Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/554356/Manufactured-Housing-Properties-Inc-Acquires-Crestview-Estates-Manufactured-Housing-Community


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

