Metso Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso



Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso.

On August 1, BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Metso shares and in financial instruments entitling to shares exceeded the 5 percent threshold. BlackRock, Inc. had 7,385,205 shares or 4.91 percent of total shares and votes. Its holding through financial instruments amounted to 236,872 shares, which corresponds to 0.15 percent of the total amount of Metso's shares. On August 1, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso amounted to 7,622,077 or 5.06 percent of Metso's shares and votes. Metso's total number of shares and votes is 150,348,256.



BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached 4.91% 0.15% 5.06% Position of previous notification Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%

A: Shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN Code Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 7) Direct



(SMA 9:5) Indirect



(SMA 9:6 and 7) FI0009007835 7,385,205 4.91% SUBTOTAL A 7,385,205 4.91% B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise Period Physical of cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CFD N/A N/A Cash 236,872 0.15% SUBTOTAL B 236,872 0.15%



