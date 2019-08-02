NexusTek to Host Cloud Security Webinar Featuring Barracuda Networks: "Business Security for the Cloud Era"

Attendees will be briefed on best practices for email threats, security, access and reliability for cloud-connected networks and applications

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / NexusTek, a top national cloud, managed IT services and cyber security provider (MSP), today announced its upcoming webinar with Barracuda Networks, titled, "Business Security for the Cloud Era." REGISTER HERE.

According to research from Barracuda, 62% of enterprises said their on-premises security exceeds their cloud security; and 83% of IT professionals spoke of concerns deploying traditional firewalls in the cloud.

During this 45-minute session, attendees will hear firsthand insights from IT security veteran Ezra Hookano, VP of Channels at Barracuda Networks, on proven strategies and tactics to overcome many common, yet harmful cloud and email security challenges.

WHAT: Webinar - Business Security for the Cloud Era

WHO: NexusTek and Barracuda Networks

WHEN: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, at 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST

To learn more about and register for the webinar, visit https://info.nexustek.com/nexustek-barracuda-webinar-august-2019.

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic solutions for customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24x7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Provider worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure and cloud services; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Microsoft 365; enterprise content management; and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 150,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them - in ways they may not even know they are at risk - so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

