The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices marketis expected to grow by USD 518 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio researchers, however, project the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and growing awareness as a key factor that is expected to drive market growth. The prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and cataract is increasing significantly. Thus, organizations are taking initiatives to create awareness about ophthalmic disorders among people. This is likely to increase the demand for ophthalmic devices during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights technological advances in ophthalmic ultrasound devices as one of the key emerging trends in the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market:

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market: Technological Advances in Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices

The market is witnessing the development of technologically advanced ophthalmic diagnostic products that are required for refractive error, cataract glaucoma, and vitreoretinal diagnoses. Companies are developing both A-scan and B-scan ultrasound systems for ultra-high performance. Such technological advances are likely to fuel the growth of the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market during the forecast period.

"Companies in the market are developing innovative business strategies to increase their products, strengthen their market position and expand their efforts for direct and indirect sales. Moreover, companies are also collaborating with each other to develop new technologies in the landscape. This will have a major impact on the growth of the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on commercial aviation.

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market by product (portable ophthalmic ultrasound devices and on-platform ophthalmic ultrasound devices) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The portable segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for about 62% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of about 43% of the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market. However, the market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2019-2023.

