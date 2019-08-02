Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2019) - Cryptologic Corp. (CSE: CRY) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Vogogo under the symbol "VGO'.

John Kennedy FitzGerald, President and CEO, stated: "Our new name, Cryptologic, better represents our business and where we are as an intelligent and experienced miner. The rebrand couldn't have come at a better time, as market conditions have improved dramatically from early spring. We've been in the mining business for over a year and a half and our facilities continue to perform extremely well. Bitcoin is cyclical, and mining is more than just running data centers. Through our experience we've learned a lot about optimizing sales and reinvestment in equipment and we are well positioned for the future."

Cryptologic has developed two state-of-the-art cryptocurrency mining facilities that are powered with low-cost, clean hydroelectricity. The facilities were designed with modern cooling techniques for cryptocurrency mining and optimizations that increase their hashrate. With engineers on site 24/7, the company is constantly monitoring, optimizing and maintaining miners and electrical and HVAC infrastructure.

In addition to mining Bitcoin, the company also develops management software for cryptocurrency mining operations.

For more information, please visit the company's new website www.cryptologic.com, contact Paul Leggett, COO, at 647-715-3707 or email investor@cryptologic.com

