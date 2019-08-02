The global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture is expected to post a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Indoor agricultural practices offer many benefits that include more harvest per unit area of land and less water requirement for a given amount of harvest, thereby increasing the income of farmers. This is encouraging the use of indoor agriculture practices by farmers and propelling the demand for indoor agriculture equipment such as ventilation and air conditioning systems. A ventilation system helps maintain optimum carbon dioxide, temperature, and, humidity levels in an indoor farm, which is essential for the growth of plants and vegetables. Ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor farms also ensure that there is no stagnant or damp air over plant surfaces as it can lead to the formation of fungi or mold. Thus, such benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment, coupled with the increasing focus by farmers on indoor agriculture, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emerging trend of container farming will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture 2019-2023research report also analyze other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture: Emerging Trend of Container Farming

There is an emerging trend of using insulated shipping containers for climate-controlled farming, and this method is known as container farming. These insulated containers are custom built for a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. These containers are equipped with environmental control systems to grow a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and flowers in all environments and climates. Herbs and botanical products are used in the pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, and flavor and fragrance sectors, which fuels the demand for container farming. Containers can be installed in buildings and parking zones. Containers can also be used in supermarkets to enable in-store harvesting of fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, container farming makes it possible to harvest vegetables and fruits near demand centers. Thus, the demand for container farming is expected to rise during the forecast period, which will subsequently mandate the adoption of ventilation and air conditioning equipment as container farming is a climate-controlled farming technique.

"Apart from the emerging trend of container farming, the detrimental impact of climate change on global agricultural output and the growing preference for fruits and vegetables with no pesticides and other agrochemicals are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture by product (air conditioning equipment and ventilation equipment), by type (new installation and retrofit) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising demand for pesticide-free fruits and vegetables from the urban population in the region.

