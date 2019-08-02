Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, has been named a Leader for the fourth time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites1. Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. The report evaluated 13 procure-to-pay solution providers.

"We attribute our position in the Leaders quadrant to our core purchase-to-pay functionality's ease of use, our open global network and our deep expertise with global deployment and our comprehensive integration capabilities. Taken together, we believe these create a comprehensive holistic view of customers' supply chain," said Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. "This is so critical in today's business world because, when empowered by the right technology, business leaders can leverage this visibility to make well founded swift strategic decisions whether the aim is to optimize processes, reduce cost or mitigate delivery and supplier risks."

All Basware's Procure-to-Pay (P2P) solutions are built on a global, collaborative, cloud-based and secure delivery platform that includes integration and analytics and is extended by value-added services that help customers strengthen supplier relationships and optimize working capital. At the core of Basware's solutions suite is the Basware Network, the largest open commerce network in the world with over one million businesses connected in more than 100 countries.

"As pioneers of the open B2B network approach, we bring decades of experience in the space. As innovators, we continue to evolve our technology to meet the ever-changing business landscape impacting our customers," continued Andersen. "From advanced automation to seamless connection of businesses and partners around the globe to supporting ERP integration, third-party data validation, supplier evaluation, sourcing and more. We are committed to deliver what our customers need in a world of constant change and evolution."

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, et al., 31 July 2019. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for Indirect Procurement

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

