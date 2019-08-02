sprite-preloader
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, August 2

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 July 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)6.0%
Atlantica Yield5.9%
China Everbright Intl.5.8%
Northland Power Income Fund5.7%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.2%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.8%
Enbridge3.8%
Metro Pacific Investments3.7%
OPG Power Ventures3.5%
China Longyuan Power Group 3.1%
Pennon Group 3.0%
Pattern Energy Group 2.8%
National Grid2.7%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.7%
TransAlta Renewables2.6%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.5%
Engie2.5%
Clearway Energy A Class2.4%
DP World2.4%

At close of business on 31 July 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £55.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity9.2%
Multi Utilities19.6%
Ports2.4%
Renewable Energy32.1%
Telecoms infrastructure3.1%
Water & Waste17.1%
Toll roads3.0%
Gas11.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.2%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.3%
China21.9%
Latin America8.7%
United Kingdom7.2%
Global16.8%
India3.4%
Europe (excluding UK)5.2%
Asia (excluding China)7.9%
Middle East2.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.2%
100.0%

FN Beta