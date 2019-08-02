The global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Hairy cell leukemia is a slow-growing, rare type of chronic cell leukemia. It is caused mainly due to the excess production of white blood cells by the bone marrow stem cells. Many research studies have proven that exposure to hazardous substances develops very high chances of developing hairy cell leukemia. Exposure to hazardous substances can happen due to various types of occupations such as farming, working in manufacturing plants that deal with hazardous chemicals and fumes; and working in coal mines. For instance, from manufacturers to farmers, everyone is exposed to chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides regularly. Thus, the increasing exposure to such hazardous substances adds to the multifactorial etiology of hairy cell, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of novel therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Advent of Novel Therapies

Currently, the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market has been witnessing some advances in research, which have led to the launch of a few novel therapies. The strong prevalence of various types of blood cancer at the global level has necessitated the development of advanced therapies such as kinase inhibitors and gene therapies to treat such conditions. Targeted therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and PD-1 inhibitors are highly effective in the treatment of lymphoma. After the success in other types of blood cancer, these therapies are now being considered for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia. Thus, the advent of novel therapies is likely to offset the challenges posed by the adverse effects of chemotherapy drugs, which will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advent of novel therapies, research grants for blood cancer and the increase in special drug designations are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global hairy cell leukemia therapeutics market by product (chemotherapy and targeted therapy) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the large geriatric population in the region.

