Ralston Instruments Introduces the Field Gauge LC10 Digital Pressure Gauge

NEWBURY, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralston Instruments, a leader in the advancement of pressure calibration equipment, is pleased to introduce its new Field Gauge LC10 line of pressure gauges. Responding to a need for an affordable gauge with high-end features, the Field Gauge LC10 is compact, tough, and reliable and offers numerous customization options.

"Our main engineering focus has always been to create products that make the user's job easier, and the LC10 Digital Pressure Gauge is a perfect example," stated Doug Ralston, Senior VP of Engineering. "It features a large display that shows readings clearly from a distance with a bright backlight. And users can easily switch the display reading from among 15 standard engineering units. Similar products allow for only two. But one of the biggest advantages of the Field Gauge LC10 line is the included FieldLab Desktop software, which allows you to create custom engineering units, remove unneeded units, and configure other settings quickly and easily from your PC." Ralston noted that the FieldLab Desktop software also supports direct logging of readings from the gauge over USB. "Our software extends the gauge with high end data logging for pressure monitoring or calibration testing on process gauges as an affordable alternative to a data logging gauge."

The Field Gauge LC10 is available in 11 pressure ranges from 5 psi / 35 kPa to 10,000 psi / 70 Mpa, a compound gauge from negative to positive 15 psi, and a vacuum gauge up to 30 inHg / 760 mbar. Its measurement precision is +/-0.25% of full scale (ASME Grade 3A / ISO Class 0.25).

For nearly 50 years, Ralston pressure calibration products have been trusted by calibration labs and field technicians in energy production, health care, petrochemical production, storage and distribution, and many other industries around the globe. From hand pumps and compressed gas control devices to hoses, adapters, and complete calibration kits, all Ralston products are made in the USA using innovative design and precise manufacturing techniques.

