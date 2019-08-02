Regulatory News:
Latécoère (Paris:LAT):
DATE
NUMBER OF SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
July 31, 2019
95.168.518
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
