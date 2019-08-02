RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, August 2
2 August 2019
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 400,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 520.365p. The highest price paid per share was 525.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0450% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 416,600,035 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 888,167,224. Rightmove holds 14,286,821 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712058
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
|Number of shares
purchased
|Transaction price
(per share)
|Time of transaction
|Quantity
|Price
|Execution Time
|267
|517.100
|16:24:20
|500
|517.100
|16:24:20
|802
|517.100
|16:24:20
|305
|517.100
|16:24:16
|1168
|517.100
|16:24:16
|314
|517.200
|16:23:55
|1350
|517.200
|16:23:55
|1266
|517.200
|16:23:55
|1709
|517.200
|16:23:55
|249
|517.200
|16:23:03
|911
|517.200
|16:23:03
|322
|517.200
|16:23:03
|2991
|517.300
|16:23:00
|24
|517.300
|16:23:00
|594
|517.300
|16:22:31
|204
|517.300
|16:22:31
|204
|517.300
|16:22:31
|1724
|517.300
|16:22:31
|422
|517.300
|16:22:31
|425
|517.300
|16:22:31
|1496
|517.300
|16:22:31
|782
|517.300
|16:22:31
|246
|517.300
|16:22:31
|176
|517.300
|16:22:19
|104
|517.300
|16:21:04
|408
|517.000
|16:20:28
|702
|517.100
|16:20:28
|620
|517.100
|16:20:20
|903
|517.300
|16:20:00
|244
|517.300
|16:20:00
|286
|517.300
|16:20:00
|547
|517.300
|16:20:00
|1077
|517.300
|16:20:00
|964
|517.300
|16:20:00
|363
|517.300
|16:19:43
|1733
|517.500
|16:18:48
|1300
|517.500
|16:18:48
|25
|517.500
|16:17:06
|1424
|517.600
|16:16:04
|307
|517.600
|16:16:04
|369
|517.700
|16:16:02
|647
|517.700
|16:16:02
|1389
|517.700
|16:16:02
|211
|517.700
|16:15:08
|419
|517.700
|16:15:08
|673
|517.700
|16:15:08
|1423
|517.700
|16:15:08
|1095
|517.900
|16:15:00
|215
|517.900
|16:15:00
|1919
|517.700
|16:13:51
|126
|517.700
|16:13:51
|175
|517.700
|16:13:43
|800
|517.700
|16:13:43
|1466
|517.800
|16:13:39
|1049
|517.600
|16:12:11
|1564
|517.600
|16:12:11
|1928
|517.600
|16:12:11
|1345
|517.700
|16:11:10
|2688
|517.700
|16:11:10
|317
|517.700
|16:11:08
|231
|517.600
|16:10:46
|71
|517.600
|16:10:46
|843
|517.500
|16:10:46
|47
|517.600
|16:10:46
|362
|517.600
|16:10:46
|128
|517.600
|16:10:46
|123
|517.600
|16:10:46
|1446
|517.500
|16:08:15
|120
|517.500
|16:08:15
|355
|517.500
|16:08:15
|966
|517.500
|16:07:51
|330
|517.600
|16:07:42
|387
|517.600
|16:07:42
|674
|517.600
|16:07:42
|2463
|517.700
|16:07:15
|1957
|517.800
|16:06:01
|431
|517.900
|16:06:01
|844
|517.900
|16:06:01
|1141
|517.900
|16:06:01
|155
|517.900
|16:06:01
|257
|518.100
|16:05:26
|500
|518.100
|16:05:26
|210
|518.100
|16:05:26
|310
|518.100
|16:05:26
|1244
|518.100
|16:05:26
|392
|518.100
|16:05:26
|946
|518.100
|16:04:22
|147
|518.100
|16:04:22
|287
|518.100
|16:04:22
|287
|518.100
|16:04:22
|800
|518.100
|16:04:22
|396
|518.100
|16:04:22
|800
|518.100
|16:04:22
|896
|517.900
|16:02:06
|400
|517.900
|16:02:06
|361
|518.000
|16:01:15
|1027
|518.000
|16:01:15
|2180
|518.100
|16:01:15
|1207
|518.200
|15:59:56
|1084
|518.200
|15:59:56
|373
|518.200
|15:59:34
|1261
|518.300
|15:59:33
|242
|518.300
|15:59:33
|211
|518.300
|15:59:33
|134
|518.500
|15:58:59
|176
|518.500
|15:58:59
|1047
|518.500
|15:58:59
|1307
|518.600
|15:56:17
|890
|518.700
|15:56:16
|640
|518.700
|15:56:16
|361
|518.900
|15:55:52
|1100
|518.900
|15:55:52
|732
|518.900
|15:55:52
|207
|518.900
|15:55:38
|551
|518.900
|15:55:38
|1211
|518.900
|15:53:53
|1371
|518.900
|15:53:53
|1260
|518.900
|15:53:53
|1480
|518.900
|15:51:29
|58
|519.100
|15:49:51
|15
|519.100
|15:49:51
|232
|519.100
|15:49:51
|283
|519.100
|15:49:51
|312
|519.100
|15:49:51
|257
|519.100
|15:49:51
|270
|519.100
|15:49:51
|845
|519.300
|15:49:33
|542
|519.300
|15:49:33
|1287
|519.600
|15:49:05
|330
|519.600
|15:49:05
|316
|519.600
|15:49:05
|696
|519.600
|15:48:49
|650
|519.800
|15:48:46
|188
|519.800
|15:48:46
|1732
|519.800
|15:48:46
|759
|519.800
|15:48:46
|388
|519.800
|15:48:46
|726
|519.800
|15:44:46
|557
|519.800
|15:44:46
|370
|519.800
|15:43:58
|1589
|519.800
|15:43:58
|1213
|519.800
|15:43:56
|270
|519.800
|15:43:06
|1692
|519.800
|15:43:06
|435
|519.800
|15:43:06
|65
|519.800
|15:43:01
|1444
|519.900
|15:42:57
|587
|519.800
|15:41:28
|1258
|520.000
|15:39:01
|191
|520.000
|15:39:01
|1884
|520.000
|15:39:01
|1283
|520.000
|15:39:01
|1348
|520.000
|15:39:01
|1358
|520.200
|15:37:35
|353
|519.800
|15:34:05
|173
|519.800
|15:34:05
|800
|519.800
|15:34:05
|1499
|520.000
|15:33:49
|228
|520.000
|15:33:49
|1098
|520.000
|15:33:49
|501
|520.200
|15:31:00
|972
|520.200
|15:31:00
|1684
|520.200
|15:31:00
|1221
|520.400
|15:30:32
|170
|520.400
|15:30:32
|1351
|520.500
|15:30:11
|15
|520.500
|15:30:11
|1131
|520.500
|15:28:39
|550
|520.500
|15:28:39
|242
|520.500
|15:28:39
|295
|520.500
|15:28:39
|1097
|520.500
|15:28:39
|1261
|520.500
|15:28:39
|371
|520.500
|15:28:39
|176
|520.400
|15:28:01
|144
|520.400
|15:27:31
|157
|520.500
|15:26:01
|1047
|520.500
|15:26:01
|1352
|520.500
|15:26:01
|1372
|520.700
|15:24:53
|1377
|520.400
|15:22:26
|1280
|520.500
|15:22:25
|1467
|520.500
|15:21:27
|1518
|520.600
|15:20:00
|1258
|520.700
|15:19:42
|484
|520.700
|15:18:02
|1200
|520.700
|15:18:02
|311
|520.700
|15:18:02
|1471
|520.700
|15:18:02
|1388
|520.800
|15:17:10
|1243
|520.800
|15:15:12
|1300
|520.800
|15:15:12
|49
|521.100
|15:14:23
|250
|521.100
|15:14:23
|550
|521.100
|15:14:23
|950
|521.100
|15:14:23
|1020
|521.100
|15:14:23
|1402
|521.200
|15:14:23
|211
|521.100
|15:13:57
|954
|520.800
|15:12:29
|513
|520.800
|15:12:29
|101
|520.700
|15:12:28
|277
|520.900
|15:10:14
|1339
|521.000
|15:10:14
|732
|520.900
|15:10:14
|330
|520.900
|15:10:14
|1452
|520.700
|15:06:50
|1236
|520.700
|15:06:20
|505
|520.900
|15:05:02
|195
|520.800
|15:05:02
|800
|520.800
|15:05:02
|558
|520.800
|15:05:02
|176
|520.800
|15:05:02
|1267
|520.800
|15:05:02
|605
|520.800
|15:05:02
|296
|520.800
|15:02:13
|1430
|520.800
|15:02:13
|303
|520.900
|15:01:54
|97
|520.900
|15:01:54
|334
|520.900
|15:01:54
|1081
|520.900
|15:01:54
|1124
|520.800
|15:01:54
|485
|520.900
|15:01:54
|935
|520.900
|15:01:54
|1166
|521.100
|15:01:25
|123
|521.100
|15:01:25
|1495
|520.700
|14:58:12
|1276
|521.200
|14:56:57
|932
|521.200
|14:56:57
|564
|521.200
|14:56:57
|472
|521.200
|14:56:57
|1290
|521.200
|14:56:57
|258
|521.300
|14:56:37
|1447
|521.300
|14:56:37
|1412
|521.300
|14:56:12
|316
|521.300
|14:56:08
|1398
|520.900
|14:55:57
|999
|520.900
|14:55:57
|151
|520.900
|14:55:57
|350
|520.900
|14:55:57
|181
|521.100
|14:53:42
|423
|521.100
|14:53:42
|800
|521.100
|14:53:42
|14
|521.100
|14:53:42
|805
|521.100
|14:52:57
|530
|521.100
|14:52:57
|400
|521.400
|14:51:00
|87
|521.400
|14:51:00
|900
|521.400
|14:51:00
|13
|521.400
|14:51:00
|722
|521.400
|14:51:00
|883
|521.400
|14:51:00
|1226
|521.600
|14:47:13
|1200
|521.600
|14:47:13
|264
|521.600
|14:47:13
|1266
|521.400
|14:45:12
|177
|521.400
|14:45:12
|161
|521.400
|14:45:12
|1691
|521.400
|14:45:12
|1037
|521.400
|14:45:12
|69
|521.400
|14:45:12
|1393
|521.400
|14:45:12
|49
|521.400
|14:45:12
|207
|521.400
|14:45:12
|1364
|520.500
|14:42:06
|740
|520.500
|14:40:46
|1190
|520.500
|14:40:46
|176
|520.500
|14:40:46
|192
|520.500
|14:40:46
|1256
|520.500
|14:40:46
|180
|520.600
|14:40:38
|1313
|520.600
|14:40:38
|3252
|520.600
|14:40:14
|923
|520.600
|14:40:10
|170
|520.600
|14:40:10
|487
|520.600
|14:40:10
|317
|519.900
|14:37:19
|174
|519.900
|14:36:26
|757
|519.900
|14:36:26
|537
|519.900
|14:35:52
|1290
|520.200
|14:35:27
|1348
|520.600
|14:34:41
|137
|521.200
|14:32:34
|1268
|521.200
|14:32:34
|1280
|521.500
|14:32:05
|807
|521.500
|14:31:13
|569
|521.500
|14:31:13
|421
|521.500
|14:31:13
|893
|521.500
|14:31:12
|223
|521.700
|14:30:54
|649
|521.700
|14:30:53
|539
|521.700
|14:30:53
|288
|521.700
|14:30:53
|1632
|521.700
|14:30:53
|45
|521.700
|14:30:53
|1356
|521.800
|14:30:00
|1024
|521.900
|14:25:48
|545
|521.900
|14:25:48
|441
|522.300
|14:24:56
|275
|522.300
|14:24:56
|895
|522.300
|14:24:56
|407
|522.300
|14:24:56
|749
|522.300
|14:24:56
|1431
|522.400
|14:24:42
|1368
|522.400
|14:19:58
|247
|522.500
|14:16:45
|1476
|522.500
|14:16:45
|63
|522.500
|14:16:45
|542
|522.500
|14:16:45
|800
|522.500
|14:16:45
|1234
|522.700
|14:10:27
|266
|522.700
|14:10:27
|1363
|522.700
|14:06:07
|1241
|522.500
|14:03:42
|1764
|522.900
|14:02:08
|759
|522.800
|14:02:08
|725
|522.800
|14:02:08
|1263
|522.800
|14:02:08
|1660
|523.000
|14:02:05
|1586
|523.100
|14:01:59
|1404
|522.700
|14:01:28
|112
|522.500
|14:01:25
|390
|520.900
|13:52:52
|406
|520.900
|13:52:52
|477
|520.900
|13:52:52
|425
|520.900
|13:52:52
|800
|520.900
|13:52:52
|1742
|521.200
|13:52:18
|1464
|521.400
|13:51:22
|1506
|521.500
|13:51:22
|27
|521.500
|13:51:16
|523
|521.500
|13:51:16
|1290
|520.300
|13:50:04
|1360
|520.300
|13:50:04
|497
|519.200
|13:47:31
|1703
|519.200
|13:46:43
|500
|519.200
|13:44:19
|1338
|519.500
|13:38:24
|1429
|519.600
|13:38:24
|1268
|519.600
|13:34:49
|972
|520.600
|13:32:19
|246
|520.600
|13:32:19
|1430
|520.900
|13:20:35
|1375
|521.200
|13:20:07
|578
|521.500
|13:09:02
|673
|521.500
|13:09:02
|1332
|521.700
|13:08:04
|1318
|522.000
|13:02:09
|1203
|521.400
|12:56:49
|1422
|521.300
|12:50:16
|1304
|521.200
|12:40:30
|716
|520.700
|12:30:44
|250
|520.700
|12:28:32
|252
|520.700
|12:28:32
|1340
|521.100
|12:21:15
|449
|521.300
|12:19:59
|888
|521.300
|12:19:59
|1368
|521.400
|12:18:40
|1768
|521.500
|12:18:40
|233
|521.300
|12:04:23
|1172
|521.300
|12:04:23
|539
|521.500
|11:59:16
|787
|521.500
|11:58:53
|1348
|521.700
|11:57:55
|1483
|522.000
|11:54:32
|990
|522.100
|11:53:22
|221
|522.100
|11:53:22
|1456
|521.400
|11:45:53
|1491
|521.400
|11:43:10
|1611
|521.500
|11:43:02
|1519
|521.600
|11:43:02
|1600
|521.600
|11:43:02
|800
|521.600
|11:43:02
|92
|521.600
|11:43:02
|1329
|521.800
|11:26:13
|366
|521.900
|11:26:11
|941
|521.900
|11:26:11
|1256
|521.900
|11:26:11
|1493
|521.800
|11:23:15
|413
|521.800
|11:19:35
|1022
|521.800
|11:19:35
|1458
|521.800
|11:14:35
|1216
|521.500
|11:05:09
|1454
|521.800
|11:02:24
|1411
|520.900
|10:58:29
|1611
|520.600
|10:55:02
|1604
|521.200
|10:54:28
|1206
|521.200
|10:54:28
|11
|520.600
|10:48:50
|1400
|520.600
|10:48:50
|1232
|520.400
|10:47:55
|1016
|520.300
|10:30:05
|250
|520.300
|10:30:05
|361
|520.300
|10:30:05
|849
|520.300
|10:30:05
|267
|520.600
|10:26:16
|1210
|520.600
|10:26:16
|76
|521.200
|10:21:17
|1232
|521.200
|10:21:17
|13
|521.000
|10:18:47
|1189
|521.000
|10:18:47
|290
|521.100
|10:18:47
|506
|521.100
|10:18:47
|416
|521.100
|10:18:47
|455
|520.500
|10:17:05
|960
|520.500
|10:17:05
|415
|520.500
|10:17:05
|937
|520.500
|10:17:05
|1206
|520.000
|10:09:15
|1305
|520.300
|10:08:09
|1490
|520.300
|10:02:19
|832
|520.500
|10:01:55
|534
|520.400
|10:01:55
|1366
|520.400
|10:01:55
|1371
|520.300
|09:53:08
|1416
|520.500
|09:52:03
|1219
|520.600
|09:49:39
|1200
|521.000
|09:46:14
|122
|521.000
|09:46:14
|405
|521.700
|09:42:04
|814
|521.700
|09:41:32
|1499
|522.000
|09:41:18
|207
|522.000
|09:41:18
|1797
|522.000
|09:40:27
|109
|521.600
|09:37:51
|845
|521.600
|09:37:51
|274
|521.600
|09:37:51
|1105
|520.900
|09:32:55
|387
|520.900
|09:32:55
|566
|520.600
|09:29:15
|1269
|520.600
|09:27:26
|48
|520.600
|09:27:26
|1343
|520.900
|09:23:56
|358
|521.300
|09:22:12
|938
|521.300
|09:22:12
|1245
|522.200
|09:17:56
|1221
|522.600
|09:16:11
|1541
|522.800
|09:15:32
|1656
|523.000
|09:14:31
|1370
|523.300
|09:14:25
|1313
|523.500
|09:14:10
|156
|520.000
|09:07:52
|1242
|520.000
|09:07:52
|1270
|520.300
|09:07:16
|17
|520.300
|09:07:16
|840
|520.400
|09:04:31
|424
|520.400
|09:04:24
|1397
|520.400
|09:03:56
|19
|520.400
|09:03:56
|1119
|520.600
|09:03:03
|137
|520.600
|09:03:03
|1337
|520.700
|09:00:50
|221
|520.700
|09:00:50
|1141
|520.700
|09:00:50
|1444
|520.900
|08:59:48
|560
|520.100
|08:50:48
|235
|520.100
|08:50:48
|177
|520.100
|08:50:48
|426
|520.100
|08:50:48
|1456
|520.100
|08:50:48
|20
|519.700
|08:45:02
|102
|519.900
|08:45:02
|1243
|519.900
|08:45:02
|345
|520.000
|08:41:30
|800
|520.000
|08:41:30
|242
|520.000
|08:41:30
|1262
|520.300
|08:40:45
|1414
|519.300
|08:35:41
|267
|519.400
|08:33:33
|1200
|519.400
|08:33:33
|41
|520.900
|08:28:46
|225
|520.900
|08:28:46
|1143
|520.900
|08:28:46
|415
|521.400
|08:25:24
|799
|521.400
|08:25:24
|1246
|523.000
|08:22:09
|1321
|523.800
|08:14:19
|101
|523.800
|08:14:19
|1446
|523.800
|08:14:19
|1598
|524.300
|08:13:41
|1200
|524.500
|08:13:41
|116
|524.500
|08:13:41
|380
|525.700
|08:11:24
|1033
|525.700
|08:11:24
|1467
|525.800
|08:11:24
|1030
|524.100
|08:09:13
|442
|524.100
|08:09:12
|106
|523.900
|08:08:47
|24
|523.800
|08:08:47
|308
|521.000
|08:02:21
|354
|522.000
|08:02:19
|800
|522.000
|08:02:19
|271
|522.000
|08:01:59
|309
|522.000
|08:01:59
|966
|522.000
|08:01:59