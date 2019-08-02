(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority)

Date Total number of shares(1) Total number of voting rights Theoretical(2) Exercisable(3) 07/31/2019 163,884,278 164,456,147 155,243,576

(1)The share capital is comprised of 163,876,192 ordinary shares, 4,045 C preferential shares and 4,041 D preferential shares. C and D preferential shares have no voting right attached.

(2)Pursuant to the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the AMF General regulations, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of shares having voting rights attached, including the treasury shares which are shares deprived of voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights is calculated excluding the shares deprived of voting rights.

The declarations concerning the crossing of thresholds(1) must be addressed to: Europcar Mobility Group, Relations Investisseurs, 13 ter boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris

(1) Europcar Mobility Group S.A. bylaws include a clause imposing an obligation of declaration of crossing of threshold additional to the one related to legal thresholds.

