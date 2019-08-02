The "Spanish Aviation Symposium" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This international event will explore the latest developments in the commercial and business aviation sectors of Spain. The conference sessions will provide the platform for high-level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as extensive networking opportunities for aviation executives from Spain and around the world.

It is a unique opportunity for all participants to participate in high-level debates, enhance their knowledge about the regional market, learn about the regional infrastructure developments, and network with leading experts.

Participating companies will represent aircraft operators and manufacturers, FBO operators, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure and other areas that contribute to the development of aviation in Spain.

Agenda

Spain at the crossroads of Europe, South America, and Africa: A new aviation hub?

The operators' panel

Financing and leasing aircraft and engines

Aircraft purchase and sale

Aircraft management, maintenance, and operations

Pilots' training and shortage

Speakers

Alexandra Asche, Sales Director Europe, Global Jet Capital

David Asker, Director of Compliance Authorised High Court Enforcement Officer, The Sheriffs Office

Luis Manuel Barrajn Mansilla, Marketing Manager, Airbus Corporate Jets

Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation

Jorge Catal, Air Operator's Managing Director and Accountable Manager, Jetco Express

Jose Eduardo Costas, Aircraft Sales Acquisitions EMEA Asia, Duncan Aviation

Luis Carlos Domnguez, CEO, Safety 4 Aircraft

Eduardo Coll Hernndez, Managing Partner, Leadin Aviation Consulting

Gema Diaz Rafael, Independent Aviation Legal Counsel

Catherine Gaisenband, Managing Owner, GGA Aviation Services

Pablo Garcia Alonso, Supervisor OJT/STD Instructor Apron Management Service/Ramp Control Subject Matter Expert (SME), SAERCO

Diego Garrigues, Partner, The Air Law Firm

Meritxell Codina Garca, Managing Partner, Eurania

Jose Antonio Godoy Pea, President, Grupo Islas Canarias Air

Ben Jacques, Marketing Director, WNG Capital

Eric Jullien, Deputy Vice-President, Commercial, Airbus Corporate Jets

Jos Mariano Lpez Urdiales, CEO Founder, Zero 2 Infinity

Bart Mak, Principal Consultant, Mak Aircraft Engineering Services

Francisco Olivero, Regional Sales Manager, FlightSafety International

Arthur Thomas, Market and Business Intelligence Manager, European Business Aviation Association (EBAA)

Jan Willem Storm van 's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting

