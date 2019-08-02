The "Spanish Aviation Symposium" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This international event will explore the latest developments in the commercial and business aviation sectors of Spain. The conference sessions will provide the platform for high-level debate, exchange of ideas and information as well as extensive networking opportunities for aviation executives from Spain and around the world.
It is a unique opportunity for all participants to participate in high-level debates, enhance their knowledge about the regional market, learn about the regional infrastructure developments, and network with leading experts.
Participating companies will represent aircraft operators and manufacturers, FBO operators, safety and security experts, financing companies, and sectors such as insurance, software technology, airport infrastructure and other areas that contribute to the development of aviation in Spain.
Agenda
- Spain at the crossroads of Europe, South America, and Africa: A new aviation hub?
- The operators' panel
- Financing and leasing aircraft and engines
- Aircraft purchase and sale
- Aircraft management, maintenance, and operations
- Pilots' training and shortage
Speakers
- Alexandra Asche, Sales Director Europe, Global Jet Capital
- David Asker, Director of Compliance Authorised High Court Enforcement Officer, The Sheriffs Office
- Luis Manuel Barrajn Mansilla, Marketing Manager, Airbus Corporate Jets
- Mark Byrne, Director, Martyn Fiddler Aviation
- Jorge Catal, Air Operator's Managing Director and Accountable Manager, Jetco Express
- Jose Eduardo Costas, Aircraft Sales Acquisitions EMEA Asia, Duncan Aviation
- Luis Carlos Domnguez, CEO, Safety 4 Aircraft
- Eduardo Coll Hernndez, Managing Partner, Leadin Aviation Consulting
- Gema Diaz Rafael, Independent Aviation Legal Counsel
- Catherine Gaisenband, Managing Owner, GGA Aviation Services
- Pablo Garcia Alonso, Supervisor OJT/STD Instructor Apron Management Service/Ramp Control Subject Matter Expert (SME), SAERCO
- Diego Garrigues, Partner, The Air Law Firm
- Meritxell Codina Garca, Managing Partner, Eurania
- Jose Antonio Godoy Pea, President, Grupo Islas Canarias Air
- Ben Jacques, Marketing Director, WNG Capital
- Eric Jullien, Deputy Vice-President, Commercial, Airbus Corporate Jets
- Jos Mariano Lpez Urdiales, CEO Founder, Zero 2 Infinity
- Bart Mak, Principal Consultant, Mak Aircraft Engineering Services
- Francisco Olivero, Regional Sales Manager, FlightSafety International
- Arthur Thomas, Market and Business Intelligence Manager, European Business Aviation Association (EBAA)
- Jan Willem Storm van 's Gravesande, Managing Partner, Aviation Independent Consulting
