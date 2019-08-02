Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible, the "Company"), a company specialized in ultrasound medical imaging, announced today the settlement-delivery of the acquisition by Hologic Hub Ltd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Hologic, Inc., of approximately 46% of SuperSonic Imagine's shares, pursuant to the acquisition agreement entered into on August 1, 2019 between Hologic and the Company's main shareholders (the "Acquisition Agreement"). In this context, SuperSonic Imagine also announces the cooptation of three new board members following the completion of the acquisition.

"We are pleased to report that the sale of blocks representing 46% has taken place according to the announced timetable and are very excited to start a new page in the history of Supersonic Imagine, backed by a strong global company that will enable us to accelerate our development," comments Michèle Lesieur, Chief Executive Officer of SuperSonic Imagine.

Settlement-delivery of the acquisition

As announced in the press release from August 1, 2019, Hologic Hub Ltd has acquired approximately 46% of the shares of SuperSonic Imagine.

The settlement-delivery of this transaction took place today, in accordance with the terms of the Acquisition Agreement.

Cooption of three new directors representing Hologic

Following the completion of the acquisition, Bpifrance Investissement (represented by Philippe Boucheron), Mérieux Participations (represented by Thierry Chignon), Guy Frija and Danielle Guyot-Caparros have resigned from their positions as members of the Company's board of directors, it being specified that an ad hoc committee composed of independent directors will continue to supervise the work of the independent expert (Accuracy).

The board of directors duly acknowledged these resignations today and, as permitted by the terms of Article L. 225-24 of the French Commercial Code, has appointed Mr. Michelangelo Stefani, Mrs. Patricia Dolan and Mr. Antoine Bara (employees of Hologic) as new directors on a temporary basis and with immediate effect.

The Company's board of directors is now composed of the following 5 members:

Mr. Michael Brock, Chairman of the Board of Directors and independent board member,

Mrs Ghislaine Gueden, independent board member,

Mr. Michelangelo Stefani,

Mrs. Patricia Dolan, and

Mr. Antoine Bara.

In addition, at its meeting held today, the Board of Directors decided to modify the composition of its committees and to appoint the following members:

with regard to the Compensation Committee: appointment of Ghislaine Gueden, Patricia Dolan and Michelangelo Stefani;

with regard to the Audit Committee: appointment of Michael Brock and Patricia Dolan.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2018 financial year amounted to €24.6 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. The tender offer will only be made in accordance with the offer documentation which will include the full terms and conditions of the tender offer. The offer documentation will be submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers for review and the tender offer shall only be opened subject to obtaining the Autorité des marchés financiers compliance decision. Any decision relating to the tender offer must be based exclusively on the information included in the offer documentation.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. The distribution of this press release, the tender offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The tender offer is not intended for persons subject to such restrictions. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inquire about and comply with any applicable local restrictions.

SuperSonic Imagine declines any responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by anyone.

