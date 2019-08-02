sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,286 Euro		+0,025
+9,41 %
WKN: A2PNZD ISIN: CA55379R1073 Ticker-Symbol: X0VP 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
M3 METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
M3 METALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,309
0,369
21:19
0,28
0,34
20:35
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
M3 METALS CORP
M3 METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M3 METALS CORP0,286+9,41 %
FN Beta