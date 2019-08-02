Michael Eckerman Offering Luxury Vehicle Rentals with Vacation Home Rental Packages

Michael (Mike) Eckerman Is CEO of PC Enterprises in Phoenix, Arizona. A Seasoned Entrepreneur and Real Estate Investor, Michael has been in Real Estate and Business Financing for Over Thirty Years. He Specializes in High End Luxury Homes with a Focus on Vacation Rentals. His Goal is to Provide Clients with an Unforgettable Luxury Vacation Experience.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / Michael (Mike) Eckerman, CEO of PC Enterprises, is excited to offer exotic vehicle rentals as part of its full-service vacation home rental packages. By offering luxury vehicle rentals, Michael Eckerman is helping clients truly escape the ordinary - stepping into the life they have always dreamed of for themselves while enjoying a vacation for a price they can afford. Michael Eckerman is dedicated to offering clients their true "bucket list" vacation experience.

Renting an exotic vehicle is the perfect opportunity to celebrate a momentous occasion with your family and to truly experience the local area through the eyes of a resident, explains Michael Eckerman. exotic vehicle rentals allow you to rent the vehicle of your dreams at a price tag you can afford, all while staying in a luxurious, high-end vacation rental.

The scenarios are truly endless: enjoy a stunning sunset or view the gorgeous coastline terrain in a luxury vehicle such as a BMW, Maserati, Cadillac Escalade, Corvette and more. This add-on luxury vehicle rental experience will truly allow travelers to make the most of their vacation getaways, treating themselves to the best in style, comfort and fun.

This new offering was born out of Michael Eckerman's own love for racing cars. His goal is to provide a white glove experience to those who rent from him. Mike Eckerman is excited to offer these luxury vehicle rentals, as they continue to seek out every opportunity to provide the highest in value to their clients.

Mike Eckerman is a real estate expert, running his own real estate company. He is also a humanitarian focusing on children's and women's charities.

Contact Info:

Name: Michael Eckerman

Email: info@pce.com

SOURCE: Mike Eckerman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554455/Michael-Eckerman-Offering-Luxury-Vehicle-Rentals-with-Vacation-Home-Rental-Packages