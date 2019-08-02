MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Timing of Q2 Earnings Call Announced

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2019 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, announces the timing of it's Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2019. Mace will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2 PM EDT, 11 AM PDT to discuss its financial and operational performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 719-8065; Conference ID 9593103

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay after the call's completion. The date ranges the recording will be available are listed below. To access the recording, use the dial-in number listed below and the conference ID 9593103:

Encore dial-in number: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

***In addition to the toll-free number listed above, you can also dial (800) 585-8367 to access your recording.***



Encore dates: 08/08/2019 17:00 Eastern Time - 08/13/2019 23:59 Eastern Time

About Mace Security International, Inc.:

Mace Security International, Inc. (MSI) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace Take Down brand, Vigilant Brand alarms which are the world-wide leader and number one recognized brand in personal alarms, and Tornado Brand pepper spray. MSI distributes and supports Mace Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and other distributors. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "aspiration," "objective," "project," "believe," "continue," "on track" or "target" or the negative thereof and similar expressions, among others, identify forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements are based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause events and the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please see the disclosure regarding forward-looking statements on the Company's Annual Report on the OTCQX website or on www.mace.com. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Related Links:



http://www.mace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark E. Barrus

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary

Mbarrus@mace.com

(216) 539-0485

SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554466/Timing-of-Q2-Earnings-Call-Announced