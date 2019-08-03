Loctite Assets was displayed on the Times Square Nasdaq Tower for the First Time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2019 / New York's Times Square is the commercial and cultural heart of the USA. It is where the Nasdaq Screen, known as the "World's First Screen," was put up. In the past, a series of global brands such as Ali, Tencent, Baidu, and JD.com, were also displayed on the iconic Nasdaq Screen in Times Square. Loctite Assets, a blockchain designed for quantitative transaction of real assets, was recently displayed on the Times Square billboard. With this, Loctite Assets joined the club of global high-end brands that have attracted widespread attention by getting featured in Times Square.

Loctite Assets (abbreviated as: LT) focuses on public chain for the quantitative transaction of the real assets. Its development team is constituted by multiple founders who have profound blockchain R&D experience. The Loctite Assets blockchain project was recognized as a super high-quality project in the blockchain field in 2019 by Global Blockchain Capital. Loctite Assets aims to establish a safe blockchain network which would enable quantification and circulation of value assets with full transparency, thereby adding a higher value for businesses worldwide.

In the second quarter of 2019, Loctite was officially launched in Japan, Singapore, Turkey, Dubai, South Korea, and Thailand. In the third quarter, Loctite is going to be launched in Vietnam, UK, USA, and Taiwan. Loctite Assets' in-depth strategic partners are spread all over the world, and Loctite Assets is going to cooperate with multiple Silicon Valley technology partners to jointly boost the application of Loctite Assets' technology.

The powerful Silicon Valley technology team at Loctite accelerates the development of Loctite's public chain. The developers hope that their strategic cooperation with the international trading platforms, massive brand publicity along with active operations, will help them attain international recognition soon.

Overseas media platform of Loctite Assets:

Twitter account: letaizichan#

https://mobile.twitter.com/letaizichan

Instagram account: Loctite Assets#

https://www.instagram.com/letaizichan/?r=nametag&from=singlemessage&isappinstalled=0

Facebook account: Loctite Assets#

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100039308824145

CONTACT:

media@pressreleaseemail.com

SOURCE: Loctite Assets

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554534/Loctite-Assets-was-displayed-on-the-Times-Square-Nasdaq-Tower-for-the-First-Time