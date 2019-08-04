Erste Group: Austrian based CEE banking group Erste Group posted a solid profit of Euro 732 mn (774,3 mn in 1HY 2018) in first half year, driven by highest operating result in five years. "We are very satisfied with our net profit of Euro 732 million for the first half of this year - it is a strong result. In particular, it is a strong result because it is based on a foundation of solid key indicators ranging from operating income and operating expenses to risk costs, capital and liquidity. Of course there is always room to further improve our performance, but we are moving in the right direction," says Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group Bank AG. The healthy macroeconomic growth in our region, which remains the growth powerhouse of the European Union, is also reflected in ...

