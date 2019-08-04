sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 04.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,89 Euro		-0,15
-0,33 %
WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 Ticker-Symbol: OMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
OMV AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OMV AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,75
44,92
02.08.
44,79
44,96
02.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG31,47-0,76 %
OMV AG44,89-0,33 %
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG23,00-0,65 %
FN Beta