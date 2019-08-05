The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 05.08.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.08.2019



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 0LZ XFRA JE00BF50RG45 YELLOW CAKE PLC LS-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA 0GV XFRA US86944Q1004 SUTTER ROCK CAP. DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N