Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK) has signed a memorandum of understanding for the acquisition, subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent, of Mathym SAS, a company located at Champagne-au-Mont-d'Or in France.

Mathym is an innovative company operating in the area of nanomaterials and specialising in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of nanodispersions. The company, founded in 2013, currently employs 10 persons in its R&D, production, QHSE and support functions.

In line with Baikowski's roadmap, this transaction would allow the Group to dispose of an additional technological platform complementing its existing know-how.

Next date for your diary: publication of the half-yearly results for 2019 on 6 September 2019

About Baikowski:Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2018, Baikowski achieved revenue of €42 million.

www.baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN FR0013384369

