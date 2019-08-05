Thoughtonomy Continues Push for Quality Standards Within Automation Industry as IEEE Publishes Global Standard for Robotic and Intelligent Automation

Fast-growth Intelligent Automation leader at forefront of industry initiative to help large businesses as they transition to automated environment

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtonomy , the leading Intelligent Automation platform provider, today announced its involvement in IEEE 2755.1 - Guide for Taxonomy for Intelligent Process Automation Product Features and Functionality.

IEEE 2755.1 is the first published standard that informs the product selection process within automation, defining more than 140 product features, and detailing each feature's importance to guide product assessment and selection process. It will enable buyers to develop a deeper understanding of product options in order to select an automation platform that best meets their needs.

Lee Coulter, chair of IEEE Working Group on Standards in Intelligent Automation, said: "IEEE 2755.1 helps accelerate enterprise adoption of automation technologies by grouping functionality into six feature-set categories, defining and explaining features in context, and provides a turnkey guide to both understand and select the best-suited products."

Thoughtonomy's heavy involvement in the initiative is the latest example of its ongoing commitment to driving and promoting quality and standards within the Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation industry.

Danny Major, CTO at Thoughtonomy, said: "IEEE 2755.1 is an important milestone for the Intelligent Automation industry - in such a new and dynamic field of technology, it's important to give businesses the information and reassurance they need when evaluating the different products available to them. Without enforcing standards in automation and promoting best practice, we run the risk of creating the next generation of legacy technology issues that will cost huge amounts of time and money to rectify."

In Novermber 2018, Thoughtonomy launched the first tool on the market that ensures any business user can develop enterprise-quality automations as standard. The 'Wireframer' feature, available within Thoughtonomy's Virtual Workforce platform, incorporates best practice engineering knowledge in a new simple to use automation builder interface that guides business users through the design phase, reducing development time by 70% and pre-populating new automations with robust, controls as standard.

Against a backdrop of explosive adoption, Thoughtonomy continues to lead the industry in taking action to ensure that companies can rest assured that the automations underpinning critical processes are being accredited and will be developed to a consistent standard across any function. This approach turns on its head the current trend for individuals to be certified in utilizing automation software while ignoring the dangers of allowing the process automations they create to be launched unchecked at wildly different levels of quality.

Through its Virtual Workforce Platform, Thoughtonomy provides companies with access to a pool of cloud-based intelligent digital labor that can take on the time-consuming, repetitive tasks that impede the productivity of human workforces. By integrating these digital workers with human teams, companies can accelerate growth and achieve a step change in efficiency. On the back of rapid international expansion and revenue growth Thoughtonomy was recently ranked fourth in the Sunday Times Hiscox Fast Track 100 and 11thin the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 .

IEEE 2755.1 is available at the Standards Store.