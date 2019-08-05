The global power and renewable energy market is expected to remain largely unaffected by the Trump administration's new wave of tariffs on Chinese goods. Although shipments of Chinese modules into the U.S. market are falling, Chinese manufacturers sent more panels to overseas markets in the first half of this year than they did in the same period of 2018. Analysts from Fitch, meanwhile, claim the U.S. solar market will continue to expand, despite higher project costs.The U.S.-China trade war will not pose a serious threat to the global power and renewable energy market, according to Fitch Solutions ...

