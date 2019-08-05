Scry Goes Deep into the Market of Uruguay, South America and Ushers in Trillion-Dollar Cooperation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2019 / Uruguay, nicknamed South America's Switzerland, has always taken a positive attitude towards the development of science and technology and information economy as well as science and technology services, thus becoming the first Latin American country to step into 5G information this year. Miss Foo, founder and CEO of SCRY, has good business connections in the supply chain of agricultural and mining industries in Uruguay. In his meeting with the former Uruguayan president, Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera and many business leaders and partners, Eva Foo has conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions about the latest application progress of blockchain technology in payment system, financial settlement and intelligent contract data automation. Like Alipay (from Alibaba Group), WeChat Pay (from Tencent) or JD Pay (from JD.com) in China, Scry is ambitious to establish a new payment system in South American.

In the past three years, the number of companies accessing data automation systems in the South American market has increased by 270%, securing a triple growth for last year alone. For the $ 53 billion smartphone terminal market in Latin America, more consumers are eager to have convenient Fintech technology services.

Blockchain creates a more efficient settlement speed and reconciliation system for supply chain data clearing of agricultural exports. Since Latin America is a paradise for football, where sports competitions of different sizes are held every week, there will be unimaginable room for growth of blockchain automatic settlement services based on data contract in the near future.

With its fascinating array of the latest blockchain terminal application products, SCRY will carry out technology transfer to companies and government departments with relevant financial functions, assist business partners in mutually beneficial development through service technology, so to further promote innovation and development of data-based intelligent contract services.

