Hardman & Co Research: Burford Capital (BUR) Results don't need to be appealed 05-Aug-2019 / 09:40 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Results don't need to be appealed Burford has announced its interim results for 1H'19 and has produced another excellent set of figures. After stripping out third-party interests, revenue was up 40% to $287m and earnings grew 36% to $225m. Litigation investment was again the star, with income also increasing 36% to $265m. While this saw some benefit from the recent Petersen transaction, there were strong results beyond that with the rest of the portfolio producing a first-half RoIC of 78%. These brought total recoveries to $1.16bn from 99 investments, with a cumulative RoIC of 98% (from 85% to 31 December 2018) and IRR of 32% (from 30%).

August 05, 2019 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)