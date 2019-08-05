Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Change of address 05-Aug-2019 / 09:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Change of address eve Sleep plc (AIM: EVE), a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France, announces that with effect from 5 August 2019, the registered office and place of business of the Company is 29A Kentish Town Road, London, NW1 8NL. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) +44(0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 15722 EQS News ID: 851819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

